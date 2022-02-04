Republicans in Woodward County District 3 will go to the polls on Tuesday to select a new county commissioner.
Vying for the position opened with the retirement of Vernie Matt last year are interim commissioner Donny Thorn and challenger Neal Day.
With no Democrats in the race, the commissioner will be decided on Tuesday.
The special election was called by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Another regular election for the office will be held in June with the filing period in April.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling places available are 301-Northwestern/Woodward; 302 - Highland Park Elementary School; 303-High Plains Technology Center; 304-First Baptist Church; 306-High Plains Technology Center and 307-Windle Hatchett Community Center in Fort Supply.
Remember to have identification with you at the polling place.
Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday and eligible to vote will be allowed to vote, election officials said.
