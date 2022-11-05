A lengthy agenda is set for the Woodward County Commissioners on Monday. The meeting will take place at the County Courthouse in the basement at 10 a.m.
Commissioners will discuss possibly continuing the burn ban until Nov. 14.
The bids for County Wide Gyp Rock have been tabulated and will be decided upon.
An executive session will discuss confidential communications between the Board and its attorney regarding selecting the law firms of Fulmer Sill & Frantz Law Group, APLC to serve as counsel for the county in litigation involving E-Cigarettes for the marketing, sales practices and products liability which has caused harm to the county. Attorneys from the law firms of Fulmer Sill will be present to provide advice and information. Public disclosure of these confidential communications would seriously impair the ability of the Board & its attorney to properly assess any potential litigation.
Commissioners will return to the open meeting to vote on the issues discussed in the executive session.
Another topic of consideration is the Bureau of Indian Affairs Inmate Contract to house prisoners in the Woodward County Jail.
Items also include:
- Transfer of Appropriations out of County Health Capital Outlay into County Health Travel.
- Court Clerk Records Management & Preservation Monthly Report November, 1, 2022.
- Monthly Report of the County Treasurer of Woodward County for October 2022.
- Amend Resolution R-ww-63 increasing local contribution for Town of Mooreland from $50,000 to $82,150 for Fiscal Year 23 REAP Grant.
- Cash Fund Estimate of Needs & Request for Appropriations for October 2022.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners are also having their meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Items for discussion include:
- A claim against the City for loss of property. Boucvalt Real Estate DE, LLC of 502 NW Highway 270 in Woodward filed a claim for reimbursement of expenses resulting from a water leak and bill of $5,242.52.
- A claim against the City for loss of property. Kenny Snider of Woodward, filed a claim for reimbursement of expenses resulting from a water leak damage to flooring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.