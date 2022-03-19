Woodward County Commissioners are set to meet on Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
They will discuss the continuation of the countywide burn ban through April 4th along with the tabled discussion from this week of the 2021-3000 Tanker from Sourcewell for the Woodward County Fire Department.
Comissioners are also set to discuss the purchase of a Fire Truck for the Mooreland Fire Department.
The Allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax certified for 3/14/22 should be approved.
The Woodward City Commission and The Woodward Municipal Authority meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday in city hall.
Routine items on the consent docket include approving the minutes of previous meeting and financial reports for the month of February. Also on the consent docket is to appoint David Neely to the Senior Center Board and approvals between The City of Woodward and agreements with Omni Communications and the Woodward Round-Up Club.
Commissioners will also speak about the changes to the adoption of Ordinance No. 1715 and No. 1716 amending the Employee Retirement System for both City of Woodward and Woodward Municipal Authority employees. This process of renewal happens every 6 years to make sure it is compliant with IRS legal requirements.
Items for the Municipal Authority side include renewing agreements with Air Evac EMS, Aquatics Center Management between and K&T Catering with City of Woodward and the Municipal Authority. Also renewal agreements with Miniature Golf and Paddle Boat Management between K&T Catering, City of Woodward and Municipal Authority.
Trustees will also discuss to approve or disapproval in participation of “Trash Off Day” scheduled for April 30.
