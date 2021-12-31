A couple of held over items are part of the first meeting of the year for the Woodward County Commissioners.
The meeting is set for Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commissioners will take up a tabled item on policy and procedures regarding safety sensitive employees and drug testing. It was tabled so District Attorney Chris Boring could attend the meeting for questions about the policy.
The other tabled item was revolving fund equipment purchases through the Department of Transportation for District 2. Commissioner Clint White plans to purchase a motor grader and skid steer through the program.
Both items are set for action in the meeting.
Commissioners will also set the filing period for Woodward County Fair Board positions. The filing period will run from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28. If more than one candidate is running for a seat in District 1, 2, or 3, the election will be held on Feb. 8.
Also on the agenda is action on payroll and possible discussion with county officers and emergency management.
Commissioners will also open sealed bids for:
- Six-month county wide grader blades and bolts
- Six month county wide packer services
- Six month county wide emulsion.
Commissioners are also scheduled to reorganize and selected a chairman and co-chair for 2022.
During a special meeting on Wednesday, commissioners voted unanimously to extend the county's burn ban another 14 days.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said the area continues to be in a severe drought with some 60 days of no real precipitation.
The ban allows exceptions for outdoor welding or cooking under certain conditions.
Outdoor welding must be conducted over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet and welding blankets or screens must be used to cover flammable vegetation. Also, wind speeds must be less than 20 miles per hour and a fire watch, other than the welder, must be posted at the site with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.
For cooking, gas and charcoal-fired cooking in an enclosed receptacle is permitted provided the activity is conducted over a non-flammable survive and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
The burn ban will run through Jan. 11.
Commissioners also voted to accept the fair board's recommendation to increase the annual salary of the fairgrounds manager by $5,000, bringing the total to $54,700 for the position.
Under the direction of Bailey Rae Kafka, the county event center and fairgrounds have shown a 21 percent increase in rentals and sales over the past three years, said District 1 Commissioner Troy White.
That includes the COVID year in 2020 when there was $20,000 in canceled rentals due largely pandemic.
In 2021, the fairgrounds facilities were booked on 49 of 52 weekends. For the year, bookings totaled $120,077 including the event center and the two exhibit buildings.
Bookings and income have steadily increased in recent years.
"The board feels like you (Kafka) have done a fantastic job as manager," Troy White said during the meeting.
Commissioners also approved the REAP grant contract and designated Troy White as the person to sign the paperwork.
