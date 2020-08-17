During their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning, Woodward County Commissioners asked Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer to convey their condolences to the Ellis County Commissioners for the recent passing of Ellis County Emergency Management Director Russell Miller.
Lehenbauer reported 14 active covid cases in Woodward County. PPE will be arriving next week, which he will be picking up free for the schools.
Lehenbauer is also helping the district court with jury selection at the Woodward Event Center and Fairgrounds this week.
Alcoholic Beverage Tax is up to $25,978.70 for July. The revenue started in January this year at $20,835.04 then dropped down to $20,179.28 in February, $18,819.84 in March, $18,856.98 in April, hitting a low in May at $18,447.33. In June, it jumped up to $24,692.32.
