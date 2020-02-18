It was standing room only at the Woodward County Commissioner meeting Tuesday morning, as neighbors gathered for a public hearing regarding a zoning change requested by Jose Rodriguez Cabrales.
The change would be for the west two acres of a 5.0404 acre tract of land in Section 1 T22N R22W, moving the zoning classification from A-1 (General Agricultural District) to I-2 (General Industrial District).
Cabrales requested the change to allow him to operate a medical marijuana grow house inside a shipping container on the property. He stated in the meeting that he was following the mandated regulations required to operate a legal grow house in Oklahoma.
Fellow residents in attendance voiced their concerns with having a grow house in their community. Their main concern was for the safety of the residents and children in the area, saying they believed the grow house would draw crime to their neighborhood.
After hearing from both Cabrales and residents, the Board of County Commissioners voted against making the zoning change.
The Board approved a separate zoning change from Lonnie Adair for the east five acres of the north half of the south half of the southwest northwest quarter, Section 28 T23N R21W. The zoning changes from A-1 (General Agriculture District) to I-2 (General Industrial District) to allow for the growing and transporting of medical marijuana. There were no protests against this zoning change.
The Alcoholic Beverage Tax for February was approved totaling around $20,000 followed by the monthly reports of officers.
The Board approved a letter proposing a 60-day notice to Civic Plus to cancel Woodward County Website, switching to KellPro Website. KellPro is compatible and user friendly with the system Woodward County has at this time. The switch would save the county a significant amount of money, cutting the bill almost in half.
The Board approved an application for a permit for an underground electricity line in District #3 Section 18 T22N R20W followed by sealed bids for B-20-3, county wide road materials. The bids were tabled for tabulation.
Board members took their annual tour of the Woodward County Jail during the meeting.
Under new or unforeseen business, County Clerk Wendy Dunlap informed Commissioners that the new phones should be installed next week, and switching from AT&T to Pioneer would lower the county’s bill from around $5,000 to almost half the amount.
