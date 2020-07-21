It’s back-to-school time again and though things are bound to be different this year, students still have some basic needs. Area schools have some very particular needs this year as they try to keep students healthy during the expected rise in covid cases as the weather begins to cool down.
“The Woodward Area Coalition is excited to announce that they would like to partner with community members and provide Woodward County area schools with supplies,” Western Plains Youth & Family Services Therapist Mario Perez, LMSW-P; MSW, said.
Donations will be collected between now and August 10th and can be dropped off at Western Plains Youth and Family Services office, Woodward First United Methodist Church, and Living Word Fellowship church, according to Perez.
Perez said each school has different needs.
“Mooreland needs hand wipes, sanitizer, basic school supplies,” Perez listed. “Woodward needs sanitation supplies. Ft. Supply needs gloves, masks, disinfectant spray and Sharon-Mutual needs masks, notebooks, mechanical pencils.”
For more information, contact Perez at mperez@wpyfs.org.
