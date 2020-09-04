CLINTON - The Red Tornadoes built a 26-7 lead in the third period, then held off a furious Boomer rally for a 26-21 victory in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
Trailing 26-7 midway through the fourth period, the Boomer offense came alive.
Sam Cheap and Zach Chavez connected for a 12-yard touchdown with 2:53 left, then the Boomers recovered an onside kick. Cheap and Chavez connected again on a scoring pass with 1:58 remaining to get within 26-21.
Clinton recovered the next onside kick but the Boomer defense got a big stop and a short punt gave them possession near midfield.
The Boomers, though, were unable to go anywhere with their final possession.
Clinton led 7-0 at halftime and the Boomers tied the game in the third period.
Woodward goes to Bethany next week for a 7 p.m. contest. Bethany lost 51-20 to John Marshall on Friday.
In an area game, Waynoka outscored Okeene, 56-32.
