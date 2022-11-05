CLINTON – The host Red Tornadoes took a 28-7 first half lead and went on to defeat the Boomers 42-7 Friday night in the Tornado Bowl.
In the first half, Clinton scored on runs of 5 and 20 yards, on a 65-yard pass and a 55-yard fumble return.
The Boomers, who moved the ball with some success early on, scored on a 14-yard pass from Ace Long to Taelen Laird that cut the Clinton lead to 14-7 at the time after the extra point by Lucas Shirkey.
In the second half, the Boomer defense stopped Clinton threats with a pair of turnovers. Laird intercepted a pass in the end zone and the Boomers forced a fumble inside the 10.
The Tornadoes still added two scores on runs of 22 and 4 yards for the 42-7 final.
The Boomers had one touchdown – a 71-yard pass from Laird to Lucas Shirkey – called back by a penalty.
Woodward finished the season 1-9.
