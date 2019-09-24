Sometimes adults get to go on field trips too. What better hosts than the OSU Extension and the United States Department of Agriculture - Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS) for a Range Research Field Day at the Oklahoma at the Southern Plains Experimental Range northwest of Fort Supply.
“It's not often that you hear of someone from the University of Oklahoma showing up on OSU property, or in an OSU setting to talk about various aspects of agriculture. But that's actually something that I'm very interested in,” University of Oklahoma Meteorologist Dr. Jeff Basara, Ph.D. said.
Basara leads the School of Meteorology in the College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences Climate, Hydrology, Ecosystems, Weather (CHEWe) research group at OU. He spoke about sub-seasonal, seasonal and inter-annual variability of weather and climate extremes in the Great Plains on Tuesday.
“Obviously, you can’t talk about weather in Oklahoma without talking about severe weather,” Basara said. “I want to introduce you to what I call the usual suspects. Dynamic extreme weather climate in the southern great plains.”
Listing hail, drought, flooding, cyclones, ice storms and blizzards as some of the extreme weather conditions that affect Oklahoma agriculture, Basara shared that heat is the primary, number one weather related killer of people in the United States.
“Normal is not normal for us,” Basara said. “These are the usual suspects of what we deal with a weather and climate standpoint, in the southern Great Plains.”
Surprisingly, one item Basara lingered on during his talk was how the eye of a tropical storm from the Gulf of Mexico ended up over Oklahoma in 2007 in which the state had near hurricane force winds and precipitation.
“The remnants of tropical storm Erin,” Basara explained. “It's not often that you wake up at five o'clock in the morning, and you see the eye of a tropical cyclone basically within 50 miles of you. Welcome to Oklahoma. Welcome to the southern Great Plains. This is what we deal with.”
According to Basara, the temperature difference from north to south and the precipitation difference from east to west over the region creates an interesting bio diversity impact.
“The terrain in the plains is about one percent grade from east to west. So that's what is very different about it. It's really unique in the world,” Basara said. “This sharp range in both temperature and precipitation makes the great plains what it is, and specifically the southern great plains.”
Basara went on to discuss drought cycles, showing a graph of Oklahoma's precipitation history since the modern record began in 1895. He highlighted how each extreme drought cycle was followed by an extended period of extensive precipitation and recovery.
“Sandwiched in between these two droughts of the Dust Bowl and the drought of the 1950s,” Basara highlighted. “In fact, there was so much precipitation in the 1940s across this region. That's when the NRCS and the USDA teamed up to build all those urban dam structures to mitigate flood control in the region, because there was so much precipitation.”
As the day progressed, attendees heard from several other professionals from OSU and the USDA Agricultural Research Service about the Beef Grand Challenge, using wheat pasture in cow and calf operations, some new technologies for measuring efficiency of beef cattle and more. they also toured the experimental range to see the projects and research being done.
