For the first time in its 32-year history the Classic Bowl is not going to be held the week after Memorial Day.
This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the fact that Woodward High School's athletic facilities are closed until at least June 1, the annual All-Star event is moving to a different holiday week.
A condensed version of Classic Bowl is tentatively planned for July 1-3 leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
While condensed in number of days, the event will still include football, basketball, band and cheerleading, said Executive Director C. J. Montgomery.
Girls basketball will be held Wednesday, July 1 at Boomer Fieldhouse with boys basketball Thursday, July 2 at Boomer Fieldhouse and the football game Friday, July 3 at Boomer Stadium.
"Obviously the traditional week following Memorial Day is not realistic due to the pandemic," Montgomery said. "We're in the process to most likely host the event July 1-3.
"A lot of planning remains and some things are still unsettled, but most everyone, including many sponsors, have already jumped on board with the proposed plan."
Like everything else, though, Montgomery said the event is dependent on what happens the next couple of months. Currently the state’s plan is to have most of the state reopened by June unless there is a spike in the virus numbers.
"At a minimum we will keep the scholarship program intact as well as t-shirts for the kids and some type of program guide,” Montgomery said.
The Classic Bowl will give out five, $2,000 scholarships again this year - one each in girls basketball, boys basketball, football, band and cheerleading.
"Tentative plans call for a downtown parade on Friday afternoon," Montgomery said. "Even though the date has changed, we are looking to honoring the best and brightest across the tri-state area.”
The Classic Bowl started in 1989 and now involves 91 high schools.
