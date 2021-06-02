Classic Bowl girls

Lauren Morris of Vici (44) goes to the bucket as Joshlyn Sanders of Merritt (14) defends during Classic Bowl girls basketball action Tuesday night at Boomer Fieldhouse. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Classic Bowl Girls Basketball

Coach of the Year: Kevin Lawellin, Lomega

East Player of the Year: Ady Wilson, Lomega

West Player of the Year: Tegan Jones, Shattuck

Three-point winner: Zoee Weaver, Beaver

Scholarship winner: Lakin Burrow, Mooreland

Results

Game 1

White 1 48, Red 1 30

Red 1 - Molly Jones 4, Neeley Tilley-Bedick 11, Regi Pasby 6, Kaylee Woolman 3, Jaci McDaniel 2, Brynlee Cue 4.

White 1 - Jordan Deason 2, Saylor Parker 2, Hannah Appleton 2, Katelyn Jones 4, Jasmyn Moreno 4, Zoee Weaver 10, Courtney Peterson 2, Siarra Dadisman 3, Madison Owens 5, Gracie Mills 4, Emma Duffy 8, Kylie Eagan 2.

Game 2

Red 2 69, White 2 58

Red 2 - Kenzee Danielson 15, Lakin Burrow 10, Kenzie Doane 2, Raegan Kirkhart 2, Jaidyn Greer 3, Bianca Nunez 2, Madison Gartrell 13, Ady Wison 5, Karly Brown 5, Alison Haight 2, Emalee Nail 2, Lauren Morris 8.

White 2 - Jenna Wommack 2, Carson Slatten 4, Madelyn Trentham 6, Morgan Johnson 10, Hayley Whiteneck 2, Cydney Perkins 3, Joshlyn Sanders 6, Tegan Jones 10, Ally Robinson 3, Alexa Anderson 4, Avery Williams 4, Mattie Pitts 2.

