Classic Bowl Girls Basketball
Coach of the Year: Kevin Lawellin, Lomega
East Player of the Year: Ady Wilson, Lomega
West Player of the Year: Tegan Jones, Shattuck
Three-point winner: Zoee Weaver, Beaver
Scholarship winner: Lakin Burrow, Mooreland
Results
Game 1
White 1 48, Red 1 30
Red 1 - Molly Jones 4, Neeley Tilley-Bedick 11, Regi Pasby 6, Kaylee Woolman 3, Jaci McDaniel 2, Brynlee Cue 4.
White 1 - Jordan Deason 2, Saylor Parker 2, Hannah Appleton 2, Katelyn Jones 4, Jasmyn Moreno 4, Zoee Weaver 10, Courtney Peterson 2, Siarra Dadisman 3, Madison Owens 5, Gracie Mills 4, Emma Duffy 8, Kylie Eagan 2.
Game 2
Red 2 69, White 2 58
Red 2 - Kenzee Danielson 15, Lakin Burrow 10, Kenzie Doane 2, Raegan Kirkhart 2, Jaidyn Greer 3, Bianca Nunez 2, Madison Gartrell 13, Ady Wison 5, Karly Brown 5, Alison Haight 2, Emalee Nail 2, Lauren Morris 8.
White 2 - Jenna Wommack 2, Carson Slatten 4, Madelyn Trentham 6, Morgan Johnson 10, Hayley Whiteneck 2, Cydney Perkins 3, Joshlyn Sanders 6, Tegan Jones 10, Ally Robinson 3, Alexa Anderson 4, Avery Williams 4, Mattie Pitts 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.