Rosters for the annual Classic Bowl football game at Boomer Stadium were released recently.
The 32nd Classic Bowl this year will be on Saturday, May 30.
Classic Bowl East
Alva - Reece Martin
Canton - Claysen Scott
Cashion - Alex Nabavi, Ryan Baker
Cherokee - Kade Chace
Chisholm - C. J. Bennett, Nate Edwards
Crescent - Trent Fisher
Fairview - Bodie Cell, Drew Houk
Garber - Nic Roth
Kingfisher - Riley Myers, Wes Hine
Kremlin-Hillsdale - David Schrader
Medicine Lodge - Steven Liebst
Mooreland - Baylor Hensley, Lance Bolar
Okeene - Jess Gambill
Oklahoma Bible - Baron Winter
Perry - Mason Drake
Pioneer - Carston Maxwell
Pond Creek-Hunter - Kellen Claflin, Noah Miller, Xavier Smith
Ringwood - Jacob Briggs
South Barber - Gage Cantrell, Trevor Rooks
South Central - Chayde Snyder, Eli Jellison, Gage Girk
Stillwater - Jack Smithton
Timberlake - Braxton Buller, Devon Kent
Watonga - Michael Reza
Waukomis - Chuck Luckett
Waynoka - Chris Green, Leon Seiger, Tabor Budy
Woodward - Dalton Baggs, Drake Parker, Shawn Chase
Coaches - Rick Luetjen, Woodward; Billy Nichols, South Central; Mike Claflin, Pond Creek-Hunter
Classic Bowl West
Beaver - Nick Almond
Booker - Abe Bauelos
Canadian - Bill Koetting, Colton Risley, Grant McCook, Jack Koetting, Saul Escamilla
Clinton - Christopher Newcomb, Dalton Denney
Dodge City - Beau Foster, John Johnson, Tommy Bermudez
Elk City - Francisco Quezada
Guymon - Colton Vargas
Hooker - Johnny Ugarte
Laverne - Zack Nine
Meade - Caden Martin
Mooreland - Bracen Lewis, John Meuer, Landyn Crawford
Sayre- Cooper Rhoads
Seiling - Josh Colvard, Payton Gregory
Sharon-Mutual - Gabe Sessoms
Shattuck - Caleb Laverty, Colton Hughes, Kole Crawford
Texhoma - Gabriel Medina, Giovanni Sanchez
Thomas - Dylan Castillo
Turpin - Brian Hernandez
Tyrone - Matthew Clancy
Ulysses - Edgar Soto, Jace Garrison, Nick Holmes
Weatherford - Noland Reynolds
Wheeler - Gustavo Andrade, Paden Markham
Woodward - D.W. Moffet, Matt Ogden, Shawn O'Kelley
Coaches: Dave Foster, Dodge City.
