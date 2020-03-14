Rosters for the annual Classic Bowl football game at Boomer Stadium were released recently.

The 32nd Classic Bowl this year will be on Saturday, May 30.

Classic Bowl East

Alva - Reece Martin

Canton - Claysen Scott

Cashion - Alex Nabavi, Ryan Baker

Cherokee - Kade Chace

Chisholm - C. J. Bennett, Nate Edwards

Crescent - Trent Fisher

Fairview - Bodie Cell, Drew Houk

Garber - Nic Roth

Kingfisher - Riley Myers, Wes Hine

Kremlin-Hillsdale - David Schrader

Medicine Lodge - Steven Liebst

Mooreland - Baylor Hensley, Lance Bolar

Okeene - Jess Gambill

Oklahoma Bible - Baron Winter

Perry - Mason Drake

Pioneer - Carston Maxwell

Pond Creek-Hunter - Kellen Claflin, Noah Miller, Xavier Smith

Ringwood - Jacob Briggs

South Barber - Gage Cantrell, Trevor Rooks

South Central - Chayde Snyder, Eli Jellison, Gage Girk

Stillwater - Jack Smithton

Timberlake - Braxton Buller, Devon Kent

Watonga - Michael Reza

Waukomis - Chuck Luckett

Waynoka - Chris Green, Leon Seiger, Tabor Budy

Woodward - Dalton Baggs, Drake Parker, Shawn Chase

Coaches - Rick Luetjen, Woodward; Billy Nichols, South Central; Mike Claflin, Pond Creek-Hunter

Classic Bowl West

Beaver - Nick Almond

Booker - Abe Bauelos

Canadian - Bill Koetting, Colton Risley, Grant McCook, Jack Koetting, Saul Escamilla

Clinton - Christopher Newcomb, Dalton Denney

Dodge City - Beau Foster, John Johnson, Tommy Bermudez

Elk City - Francisco Quezada

Guymon - Colton Vargas

Hooker - Johnny Ugarte

Laverne - Zack Nine

Meade - Caden Martin

Mooreland - Bracen Lewis, John Meuer, Landyn Crawford

Sayre- Cooper Rhoads

Seiling - Josh Colvard, Payton Gregory

Sharon-Mutual - Gabe Sessoms

Shattuck - Caleb Laverty, Colton Hughes, Kole Crawford

Texhoma - Gabriel Medina, Giovanni Sanchez

Thomas - Dylan Castillo

Turpin - Brian Hernandez

Tyrone - Matthew Clancy

Ulysses - Edgar Soto, Jace Garrison, Nick Holmes

Weatherford - Noland Reynolds

Wheeler - Gustavo Andrade, Paden Markham

Woodward - D.W. Moffet, Matt Ogden, Shawn O'Kelley

Coaches: Dave Foster, Dodge City.

