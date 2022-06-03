Classic Bowl Results
Boys basketball
Game 1 - Red 95, White 88
White – Solomon Bishop (Garber) 11, Peyton Hughes (Woodward) 3, KaMonte Martin (Wheelere, Texas) 2, Timmie Perry (Hennessey) 18, Theron Wedel (Medicine Lodge, Kan.) 4, Jasper Carter (Waukomis) 7, Blake Snowden (Lomega) 3, Keegan Armas (Boise City) 2, Jonah Jenkins (Cashion) 10, Brandon Coronado (Guymon) 2, Christian Tarango-Meir (Covington-Douglas) 4, Evan Endres (Okarche) 3, Vance Schreiner (Goodwell) 4, Chase Davis (Kingfisher) 15.
Coach: Fletcher Reed, Garber
Red – Nathan Rowley (Wheeler, Texas) 9, Gunnar Oakes (Thomas) 2, Adrian Gonzalez (Beaver) 13, Austin Fraier (Cashion) 8, Vance Raney (Cashion) 16, Caleb Arthaud (Boise City) 10, Jackson Crumley (Clinton) 8, Aidan Johnston (Garber) 9, John Perry (Hennessey) 3, Cameron Smith (Covington-Douglas) 6, Jake Mead (Woodward) 7, Brayden Stover (Okarche) 4.
Coach: John Hardaway, Cashion.
Game 2 - Red 80, White 77
White – Zach Chavez (Woodward) 13, Brett Griffith (Arapaho-Butler) 5, Austin Reed (Alva) 1, Colt Randall (Canute) 5, Cale Nelson (Vici) 3, David Cronister (Mooreland) 9, Zach Hidlago (Hooker) 13, Joshua Land (Hammon) 4, Gabriel Wyatt (Cherokee) 3, Blake Buller (Shattuck) 19, Samuel Halverson (Okeene) 2.
Coach: Brock Steffus, Canute
Red – Trey Torrance (Hammon) 5, Roberto Hernandez (Tyrone) 25, Jackson Feely (Alva) 11, Ryan Carlisle (Arapaho-Butler) 6, Braden Hofen (Alva) 2, Donald Webber (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply) 15, Ian Silver (Buffalo) 8, Jesus Cano (Woodward) 8.
Note: Donald Webber of Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply hit the game-winning three-point shot with seven seconds left.
Coach: Shane Feely, Alva.
East Player of the Year: Chase Davis, Kingfisher
Co-West Players of the Year: Roberto Hernandez, Tyrone and Zach Hidlago, Hooker.
Coach of the Year: John Hardaway, Cashion.
Mike Mitchel Scholarship Winner: Peyton Hughes, Woodward.
Slam dunk contest winner: Zach Hidalgo, Hooker.
Girls Basketball
Game 1 - White 61, Red 59
White – Sophia Vandenreissche (Okarche) 5, Ashlan Light (Garber) 7, Emma Spring (Drummond) 10, Sierra Jellison (South Central, Kan.) 5, Lizette Aquino (Turpin) 4, Lilndy Theophilus (Pond Creek-Hunter) 1, Grace Winter (Chisholm) 9, Naomi Aragonez (Guymon) 12, Elli Garcia (Covington-Douglas) 2, Mattie Boyd (Canadian, Texas) 6.
Coach: Tim Rietzke, South Central, Kan.
Red – Keely Hussey (Okeene) 5, Diana Garcia (Drummond) 2, Grface Howry (Garber) 4, Malloree Schlessman (Beavere) 4, Hollie Stalder (Hooker) 21, Taryn Rhodes (Kremlin-Hillsdale) 1, Riley Lehnert (Turpin) 5, Kirstin Hackney (South Central, Kan.) 2, Allison Green (Kingfisher) 2, Abbie Barton (Cheyenne-Reydon) 7, Alexcia Knelssen (Yarbrough) 3, Taryn Whitfield (Boise City) 3.
Coach: Patrick Penner, Okeene
Game 2 - Red 89, White 60
White – Dayli Pollard (Merritt) 2, Landri Hussey (Watonga) 2, Hunter Bayless (Weatherford) 4, Carolyn Olvera (Balko) 1, Emalee Shook (Seiling) 2, Dru McGeehee (Vici) 2, Brooke Perez (Alva) 8, Jena Bay (Shattuck) 9, Carrlee Sheets (Texhoma) 4, Rachel Fischer (Medicine Lodge, Kan.) 8, Dayanira Echevarria (Laverne) 2, Cooper Cayot (Oklahoma Bible Academy) 2, Gracie Leslie (Cherokee) 7, Faith O’Handley (Woodward) 7.
Coach: Grant Givens, Weatherford.
Red – Masey Porter (Woodward) 10, Martha Martinz (Ringwood) 3, Megan Spray (Sharon-Mutual) 6, Jolie Walker (Hammon) 9, Brooklyn Bayless (Arnett) 14, Jadyn Watkins (Vici) 15, Tatum Brown (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 13, Rayland Garner (Kingfisher) 10.
Coach: Michael Howard, Follett, Texas.
East Player of the Year: Ashlan Light, Garber.
West Player of the Year: Mattie Boyd, Canadian, Texas.
Coach of the Year: Tim Rietzke, South Central, Kan.
Connie Mitchel Scholarship: Adyson Arms, Okarche.
Three-point shootout winner: Masey Porter, Woodward.
