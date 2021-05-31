After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, the Classic Bowl returns to Woodward for a 33rd year.
Activity begins today with girls basketball players from three states reporting for a full day of practice and more leading up to the games at Boomer Fieldhouse. Practices are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Two games are scheduled beginning at 6:30 p.m. and in between games a $2,000 scholarship winner - one of five during the week - will be announced.
Wednesday’s activities start with football player registration in the morning. The first practice session is at 2:30 p.m. and a welcome dinner is at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the focus turns to boys basketball again with a full day. Two games are set starting at 6;30 p.m. and another scholarship winner will be announced.
Friday’s featured event is an athletic awards banquet at the Woodward Conference Center which will feature players of the year and the awarding of another scholarship.
Classic Bowl Honor Band members and cheerleaders arrive on Saturday.
The Classic bowl parade starts at 1:30 p.m. and goes through downtown Woodward.
This leads up to the evening events with pre-game at 7 p.m. and kickoff for Classic Bowl XXXIII at 7:30 p.m.
A busy halftime show includes two more scholarship awards and performances from the cheer squads and the Honor Band.
Updated rosters for Classic Bowl XXXIII.
Girls basketball is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and boys games are the same times on Thursday. The football game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Girls basketball
Red Game 1
Perla Almanza, Wheeler, Texas; Rianna Clark, Alva; Brynlee Cue, Waukomis; Karlee Danielson, Leedey; Taylor Ellis, Kremlin-Hillsdale; Molly Jones, Follett, Texas; Shaylee Maddox, Thomas; Jaci McDaniel, Goodwell; Regi Pasby, Chisholm; Kathryn Plunkett, Garber; Pencie Stork, Goodwell; Hailey Swart, Okeene; Neeley Tilley-Bedick, Cashion; Kaylee Woolman, Boise City.
Coach: Luke Broadbent, Leedey.
White Game 1
Hope Adkins, Wheeler, Texas; Hannah Appleton, Drummond; Aimee Chapman, Alva; Siarra Dadisman, Boise City; Jordan Deason, Elk City; Emma Duffy, Lomega; Kylie Eagan, Forgan; Dallas Gill, Leedey; Katelyn Jones, Thomas; Gracie Mills, Hennessey; Jasmyn Moreno, Canadian, Texas; Madison Owens, Okarche; Saylor Parker, Turpin; Courtney Petersen, Chisholm; Britt Taylor, Kingfisher; Amaris Villarreal, Tyrone; Zoee Weaver, Beaver.
Coach: Aaron Marks, Canadian, Texas
Red Game 2
Karly Brown, Laverne; Lakin Burrow, Mooreland; McKenzie Cramer, Ashland, Kan.; Kenzee Danielson, Leedey; Kenzie Doane, Fairview; Madison Gartrell, Woodward; Jaidyn Greer, Cheyenne; Alison Haight, Fairview; Pazlie Jones, Ringwood; Raegan Kirkhart, Forgan; Lauren Morris, Vici; Emalee Nail, Sharon-Mutual; Bianca Nunez, Buffalo; Bridget Wilhite, Cherokee; Ady Wilson, Lomega.
Coach: Kevin Lewallen, Lomega
White Game 2
Alexa Anderson, Ringwood; Sagelyn Budy, Waynoka; Macy Goodwin, Cherokee; Morgan Johnson, Vici; Tegan Jones, Shattuck; Cydney Perkins, Buffalo; Mattie Pitts, Waynoka; Ally Robinson, Fairview; Joshlyn Sanders, Merritt; Carson Slatten, Forgan; Madelyn Trentham, Balko; Kyndall Tune, Seiling; Hayley Whiteneck, Cheyenne; Avery Williams, Woodward; Jenna Wommack, Mooreland; Lyric Woodson, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply.
Coach: Bryan Shoaf, Shattuck.
Boys
Red Game 1
Jarrett Birdwell, Kingfisher; Corbin Burnham, Pond Creek-Hunter; Cooper Coffman, Sayre; Cohl Cowan, Balko; Brett Fields, Guymon; Ethan Gee, Medford; Tryan Grice, Goodwell; Glorie Houmba, Covington-Douglas; Weston Light, Garber; Jaxen Mannering, Thomas; Trent Mitchell, Texhoma; Karson Neville, Hooker; D. J. Olivas, Wheeler, Texas; Caleb Rainwater, Thomas; Noah Snowden, Lomega; A. J. Stevenson, Weatherford; Embry Williams, Liberal, Kan.
Coach: Eli Zoschke, Thomas
White Game 1
T. J. Bennett, Garber; Weston Carl, Covington-Douglas; Cole Cathcart, Hooker; Tucker Estep, Watonga; Kyle Franklin, Goodwell; Logan Kroener, Okarche; Riley Lumpkin, Lomega; Jake Meyer, Texhoma; Keenan Musick, Weatherford; Tantry Peterson, South Central, Kan.; Diego Pichardo, Wheeler, Texas; Noah Rainwater, Thomas; Armando Ramirez, Liberal, Kan.; Maverick Ridenour, Kingfisher; Vance Shewey, Meade, Kan.; Cooper Wieden, Waukomis.
Coach: Todd Kerr, Hooker
Red Game 2
Carl Adams, Enid; Bobby Borden, Vici; Brenden Bowles, Buffalo; Kayden Chapman, Leedey; Hunter Combs, Chisholm; Bryson Gore, Seiling; Kaden Kornele, Woodward; Jason Lee, Waynoka; JR Lozano, Beaver; Kobe McGowen, Forgan; Ethan Pyron, Arapaho-Butler; Jakobie Reed, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Theo Sutton, Mooreland; Logan Taylor, Balko; Cole Weathers, Ringwood.
Coach: Logan Rogers, Arapaho-Butler
White Game 2
Aaron Baker, Ringwood; Rylan Cope, Woodward; Nick Gass, Arapaho-Butler; Brandon Gebhardt, Forgan; Braxton Hamar, Seiling; Landry Harris, Enid; Nathan Hill, Leedey; Noah Lesli, Cherokee; Enrique Martinez, Arnett; Chase McCracken, Vici; Peyton Mulbery, Balko; Ely Noble, Mooreland; Preston Paschall, Burlington; Cade Redding, Timberlake; Cole Schmidt, Okeene; Parker Warnock, Chisholm.
Coach: Kale Pierce, Timberlake
East Football
CJ Adams, 6-3, 275, T, Enid; Keeton Bowers, 5-9, 230, OL-RB, Mooreland; Seth Bromlow, 5-10, 195, TB-LB, Canton; Jett Cheatham, 5-7, 157, RB/WR-DB, Oklahoma Bible; Cody Cross, 5-10, 225, G-DT/De, Chisholm; Kayleb Darst, 6-2, 220, TE-DE, Garber; Ty Dennett, 5-9, 165, QB-DB, Pioneer; Caleb Dick, 6-2, 180, WR-CB, Kingfisher; Wyatt Felber, 5-9, 195, RB-LB, Waukomis; Jeremiah Fernandez, 5-10, 160 RB-LB, Thomas; Dawson Frazier, 6-1, 185, QB/WR-DB, Mooreland.
Nate Gamble,, 5-11, 285, T, Enid; Kyler George, 6-1, 200, OL-DL, Cashion; Taylin Gilchrist, 5-11, 160, WR-S, Seiling; Brexton Green, 5-10, 190, WR-S, Cashion; Ethan Hamberlin, 6-1, 155, RB-S, Thomas; Brody Harbour, 6-1, 195, QB/WR-DB, Perry; Caden Harrell, 6-1, 235, RB-LB, Cashion; Miles Howe, 6-2, 190, TE-DE, Okeene; Ruston James, 5-9, 160, WR-DB, Cherokee; James Kroll, 6-1, 198, TE-LB, Covington-Douglas; Damien Lobato, 5-10, 925, RB-LB, Cherokee; Drake McMillan, 5-10, 175, RB-LB, Medford; Jayce Miller, 6-0, 190, TE-LB, Thomas; Joseph Morrill, 6-3, 350, C-NG, Waynoka.
Casen Olson, 6-2, 190, QB-S, Waynoka; T. J. Parker, 6-0, 220, OL-DL, Kingfisher; Emilio Perez, 5-10, 160, WR/.RB-DB, South Barber, Kan.; Gavin Perez, 5-8, 165, WR-S, Alva; Jonny Robles, 5-9, 160, RB-DB, South Central, Kan.; Tate Scheurmann, 6-2, 190, WR-S, Medford; Jacob Smith, 6-3, 230; OL-DL, Pioneer; Jake Spradlin, 5-10, 175, WR-LB, Fairview; Cade Stephenson, 6-1, 195, QB/RB-S, Kingfisher; John Sturgill, 5-19, 190, OL-LB, Mooreland; John Theophilus, 6-3, 230, TE-DL, Pond Creek-Hunter; Landon Uhl, 5-11, 170, RB-LB, South Central, Kan; Jaxon Ward, 6-0, 190, QB, Thomas; John White, 5-8, 160, WR-DB, Enid; Cody Wichert, 6-2, 155, WR-CB, Chisholm; Hunter Wilmoth, 5-6, 150, QB/RB-DB, Crescent.
Coaches: Gary Manuel, Seiling; Tanner Allen, Waynoka; Bob Ward, Thomas.
West Football
Cesar Anchondo, 5-8, 175, RB-DB, Turpin; Owen Ashmore, 5-9, 210, OL-NG, Buffalo; Austin Bradt, 6-3, 240, C-NG, Laverne; Ethan Brown, 6-3, 220, TE-DE, Tyrone; Jonathan Camacho, 5-7, 170, RB-LB, Follett, Texas; Max Cheap, 6-1, 175, WR-FS, Woodward; Reagan Cochran, 6-3, 205, TE-LB, Canadian, Texas; Colton Cooper, 6-0, 205, OL-DL, Canadian, Texas; Dalton Cosby, 5-10, 220, OL-DL, Buffalo; Carter Crabtree, 6-1, 200, OL-DL, Boise City; Rustin Dome, 6-3, 210, TE-DE, Laverne; Cole Fischer, 6-2, 180, WR-LB, Hooker; Jadyn Frazier, 6-3, 198, WR-DE, Shattuck.
Edge Hagen, 6-1, 150, C-DT, Sayre; Tyler Hoffman, 6-0, 195, G-LB, Weatherford; Marshal Howard, 6-1, 190, OL-DL, Follett, Texas; Dawson Hudson, 6-1, 245, T-DE, Ulysses, Kan.; Zacc Hugg, 5-10, 201, RB-LB, Beaver; Quinton Ingram, 5-9, 170, WR-LB, Texhoma; Ethan Jackson, 6-0 ,205, TE-LB, Canadian, Texas; Tavious Jennings, 5-8, 170, TE-LB, Clinton; Ismael Jiminez, 5-9, RB-S, Booker, Texas; Abner Jurado, 5-10, 260, OL-DE, Weatherford; Nash Kauffman, 6-3, 180, WR-DB, Guymon; Twister Kelton, 5-9, 160, WR-DB, Canadian, Texas; Alden Knedler, 6-2 ,215, QB-RB/LB, Dodge City, Kan.; Kenyon Lanham, 6-5, 270, OL-DE, Woodward.
Oscar Martinez, 5-9, 160, WR-DB, Ulysses; Klayton McGee, 6-0, 185, OL-DL, Merritt; Dillon Metcalf, 6-4, 200, WR-DE, Hooker; Tyson Miller, 5-7, 150, TB-DB, Clinton; Mark Pinckard, 6-4, 215, WR, Woodward; Raynen Pleasant, 5-11, 217, FB-DT, Clinton; Kolby Putman, 6-2, 254, G-NG, Tyrone; Kylar Quintana, 5-7, 160, WR-DB, Texhoma; David Rascon, 5-10, 180, RB-LB, Wheeler, Texas; Daniel Rascon, 5-10, 175, G-DL, Wheeler, Texas; Braden Stevens, 6-1, 165, TE/WR-CB, Tyrone; Garett Stocking, 6-2, 220, G-NG, Sharon-Mutual; Jose Villa, 5-8, 220, FB-LB, Buffalo; Kwami Williams, 5-10, 169, DB, Liberal, Kan.
Coaches: Rick Cue, Ulysses, Kan.; Rick Luetjen, Woodward; Seth Mead, Edmond.
