By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
Playoff time is here for Class 4A schools and here is a breakdown of the district pairings for Area 1, which includes the Woodward Boomers.
Woodward and Clinton play on Tuesday. Some games were played on Monday
District 1 - Clinton at Woodward
Woodward's boys are 17-2 ranked 16th in 4A and owners of a 12 game winning streak (which includes a forfeit from Alva). The Boomers beat Clinton 79-63 in their only meeting this year. Clinton is 11-5 and has been ranked at times this year. On the girls side, the Boomers are 9-8 and have lost four in a row, including a 36-32 setback at Clinton. The Lady Reds have lost a number of games to COVID and more, thus are only 8-4 this seas. They have a three-game winning streak.
District 2 - Elk City at Kingfisher
Kingfisher's boys have been ranked No. 1 all year and are a strong favorite to win the state championship. The Yellowjackets are 18-1 with the only loss to Class 6A No. 1 Edmond Memorial. Elk City is just 2-15 and has struggled to stay competitive in games. The Kingfisher girls are 12-7 and ranked 11th. They started the season with eight straight wins and have been up and down since. Elk City is 4-12 but have won three of their last four, with several games canceled in between.
District 3 - Dickson at McLoud
The Dickson boys are just 4-11 with one win over a Class 4A school. McLoud is 8-4 with an abbreviated schedule. McLoud's last game was on Jan. 26. The McLoud girls have fashioned a 6-8 record but have lost three straight. Dickson is 9-10 and winners of three of the last four games. Seven of the losses have been to ranked teams.
District 4 - Harrah at Weatherford
The Weatherford boys are 11-8 and ranked 17th. The Eagles have played an impressive schedule, facing 12 teams that were ranked at the time they played. Most impressive win was probably over John Marshall. Harrah started the year 1-6 and haven't improved that much, going into the playoffs 6-12. Weatherford's girls are 18-3 and ranked fourth - probably the favorite in the 16-team area. The Eagles last game wasn't pretty, a 49-25 loss to No. 2 Anadarko. Harrah is 8-9 with most of the losses coming to ranked teams.
District 5 - Cushing at Holland Hall
Holland Hall's boys are the second seed in Area 1 and start the playoffs ranked 8th with a 10-4 record. Two of the losses were the fourth-ranked Victory Christian. Cushing's season has been impacted by cancellations and the Tigers are just 4-6. The Holland Hall girls are also the second seed in the area with a No. 6 ranking and 17-1 record. The only loss was to 5A No. 1 Sapulpa. Cushing's girls are 4-7 and have only played once since mid-January.
District 6 - Harding Prep at John Marshall.
John Marshall is 11-5 and ranked 12th against a solid schedule. The Bears have a recent 75-55 win over Harding Charter. Harding is only 3-10. The John Marshall girls are 8-6 but have played just once since Jan. 22. Harding has its best team in school history with a 15-4 mark and No. 9 ranking. Some quality wins include over Tahlequah, Tulsa Rogers and Bishop McGuinness.
District 7 - Perkins at Newcastle
Unlike some schools, Newcastle as able to get the majority of its games in. The Racers are 12-8 and ranked 15th. They have lost two straight, to Blanchard and Clinton. Perkins is 6-9 and have a five-game losing streak. Like many teams, Perkins hasn't played a game in February. The Newcastle girls have suffered a miserable season going just 1-19 with the victory against a JV team. Perkins is 8-3 and had a seven-game winning streak snapped by Jones on Jan. 23. Perkins hasn't played since.
District 8 - Mannford at Bristow
Bristow's boys are 9-9 with four wins in the last five games. Mannford is 8-4 but again hasn't played since Jan. 16 due to COVID issues. Mannford won a regular season meeting 57-44. The Bristow girls are 5-9 and have won two straight. Mannford is 4-8 but one of those victories was 55-44 over Bristow.
