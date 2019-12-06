Approximately 7,000 households in Northwest Oklahoma were fed by The Hope Center in 2008.
Throughout November several businesses and organizations have donated food to help stock the shelves at The Hope Center. Woodward FFA donated farm fresh eggs, the First Baptist Church donated stuffing mix, and the Woodward Early Childhood Center donated 293 pounds of food.
“The food drive has done good so far around 800 pounds. A few businesses have teamed up for the hope for the holidays food drive also,” The Hope Center Director of Operations Tonia Cain said. “So many are hurting right now and then add in Christmas to that.”
To ensure those in need have enough food during tough economic times, local businesses are teaming up with The Hope Center for a citywide food drive through Monday Dec. 16.
Donated non-perishable food items can be taken to participating businesses. Donors can be entered to win great prizes. Drawings will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Businesses and prizes are:
▪ Modern Appliance for a Kitchen Aid mixer mini
▪ Quality Quick Lube for a free oil change
▪ Devine’s Radio Shack for a holiday gift basket
▪ Mann’s Rental for a leaf blower
▪ Searcy Outdoor Power for a Husqvarna chain saw
▪ Cato for a gift basket with $25 Cato gift card
The Woodward Conference Center also has a collection box for donations.
For more information about the food drive, call The Hope Center at 580-290-5029.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.