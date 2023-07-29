The Woodward City Commission/Municipal Authority will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss and approve a lease management agreement for operation of the Woodward hospital.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the city commission chambers.
The Municipal Authority agenda item reads:
“Consider and take action with respect to approval or disapproval of the lease and management services agreement between the Woodward Municipal Authority and Integris Health Woodward Hospital LLC concerning the hospital property and operations.”
Information provided with the agenda shows the agreement is for 20 years.
Integris was selected as the hospital provider earlier this year, replacing AllianceHealth which announced that it would end its agreement to operate the hospital at the end of November.
The other part of the meeting is Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group board training for the city commissioners.
*****
Woodward County Commissioners will have a relatively short agenda for their weekly meeting on Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Key parts of the agenda include:
- Update on grants
- Purchase orders
- Interlocal agreement between the commissioners and the town of Sharon
