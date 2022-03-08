Woodward City Commissioners approved or reaffirmed a number of user agreements during their regular meeting on Monday night.
One of those items was the agreement between Northwest OK Kids to use the sports complex baseball and softball facilities for games through July 15.
Another is with the Wake and Rake Baseball and Softball for baseball and softall games at the complexes through Aug. 1.
The third use agreement approved was with the Northwest Oklahoma Soccer Association for use of the conference room and Gym 3 in the sports and recreation (Kids, Inc.) building.
Commissioners also approved a bid for the re-roofing of the sports and recreation office.
The bid proposed and accepted for the project went to Ground Zero Roofing for $68,100.
City Manager Shaun Barnett said the current roof at the building is 13-years-old and the city has been patching it up. The bid also included a 20-year warranty with the new roof.
Commissioners approved renewal of a lease agreement with Amber Haze Spencer Hawley for maintaining and operating a radio arial support tower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.