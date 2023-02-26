The Woodward News from time to time gets questions about how city government in Woodward is funded and operates.
We reached out to City Manager Shaun Barnett, who in this article explains city government, then discusses some highlights from the 2022 year and what is coming up this year.
We have also sent out letters for information on some other entities we receive requests on and hope to have similar articles in future editions.
Can you go over the funding for the city, sales tax, rates for city services, etc. Also, can you go over the structure for how the city is governed.
The City of Woodward is a manager/council(commissioners) form of government that is governed by a charter. The council members are elected by the citizens of Woodward to oversee the operation of the municipal government and the council hires a city manager to be the CEO of the organization.
In this form of government, the council has the authority to adopt policies and establish outcomes to which the manager is beholden. The council relies on the manager to provide professional knowledge and experience in how policies might impact the community. The manager has the ultimate authority to determine how government operates in order to achieve the outcomes within the designated policies and budget adopted by the elected body.
The council has the power to hire and fire the manager which assures the manager is held accountable for achieving the goals and outcomes established by the elected body.
The City of Woodward sales tax is 4% while the State of Oklahoma is 4.5% and the Woodward County sales tax is 0.9% for a total of 9.4%. The City’s sales tax is split in half with 2% being used for the general budget and the other 2% is designated for debt service and capital projects.
Of this 2%, 1.5% is designated for debt service for the Fire Station, 34th Street project, Crystal Beach project and other projects that have required loans to accomplish. The final 0.5% is for capital outlay expense such as water line repairs and replacement, street repairs and overlays and other maintenance of the city’s infrastructure.
We continue to deal with inflation just like everyone else so for us to continue to provide these services to our community, we encourage all residents to shop locally and if you can not purchase locally then consider shipping locally. When items are purchased and shipped to your residence in Woodward, the City of Woodward still collects Use Tax (online sales tax) for those purchases.
What do you feel were some of the city’s major accomplishments in 2022? Detail them a bit.
2022 was a busy year for the City of Woodward. Big changes on the administrative side of things include the hiring of an assistant city manager. When I became appointed as the City Manager for the City of Woodward in September of 2021, I was not in a rush to fill the assistant city manager position. As I became comfortable in my new role, I became aware of some of the traits I was looking for in an assistant.
In April 2022 I was excited to announce that we had hired Michael Jones, the previous city manager of Cherokee for this role.
Another big administrative change was to separate the Tourism Department from the Conference Center. These are really two separate roles, and by separating the departments, each could focus on their individual and unique role. Darci Miller has been promoted director over the Conference Center where Rachael Van Horn and her team have moved to the Downtown Business Center, allowing them to focus primarily on tourism and bringing visitors and events to Woodward.
Due to attrition and retirements, other director level changes include the promotions of Rick Dryden to director of environmental services, Dakota Davis to director of information technology, Michael Wickware to fire chief, Brigetta Wilson as the Senior Center cirector and Mikel Robinson as the director of the Museum.
In addition to the administrative changes, there have been several infrastructure improvements. The most notable is ODOT’s completion of the bridge project on Highway 34 going north out of Woodward. This was a major project, and the City of Woodward is thankful for Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the quality of service they provide.
In addition the City overlayed several streets to the amount of approximately $500,000 an amount we have committed to our roads annually for the past five years.
Our largest infrastructure project was the self-serve fuel system located at the West Woodward Airport. We have also received a $20 million grant to make additional improvements at the airport. Those projects will start in 2023 and will be completed by the end of 2026.
Many people in our community do not realize that our airport is categorized as a Regional Airport. As a City, we are committed to making needed improvements to our airport in an effort to spark economic development in and around Woodward.
Our last major infrastructure improvement is beginning the remodeling of the old City Hall building for our Police Department. The building needs significant
improvements and changes. By doing the work ourselves, the project has proven to take longer than expected, but it significantly saves taxpayer dollars.
What are some of the projects the city is focusing on for 2023 and what are some of the things you would like to accomplish?
As we begin 2023, we anticipate this new year to be busier than last year. I will list a few projects we are most excited about (in no particular order).
As many of you know, the City of Woodward has 7.5 miles of walking trails, not including the many sidewalks throughout the community. We recognize the importance of connecting these trails/sidewalks.
To address this problem, we have applied for an ADA sidewalk grant. If approved, phase one of the grant will add a pedestrian crosswalk across Oklahoma Avenue at 34th Street. In addition to the pedestrian crosswalk, we would like to install an ADA sidewalk traveling along the south side of Oklahoma Avenue from 34th Street to 22nd Street. Selection for this
grant will not be announced until April of 2023, but based on the criteria given we are excited and hopeful we are selected.
If selected, we will begin the process of applying for an additional grant to cover phase two of the project that will include a pedestrian crosswalk across Oklahoma Avenue at 22nd Street; continuing the ADA sidewalk south from Oklahoma Avenue on 22nd Street to connect to the existing sidewalk; and continuing the ADA sidewalk north from the pedestrian crosswalk at 34th Street to Cheyenne Drive.
Another project we will be working hard on is the renovations to the West Woodward Regional Airport. For those that are not aware, the West Woodward Regional Airport was a recipient of $20 million when our State Legislators passed the AERO—22 Act Through this funding we will be able to build a new airport terminal, conduct apron repairs, extend our runway, and build additional T-Hangers.
When it comes to water and wastewater, we have several projects we are working on. These projects include (but not limited to) dredging lagoons, drilling irrigation wells at Boiling Springs Golf Course, rehabilitating water storage tanks, and replacing some main waterlines.
These projects might seem simple on face value, but each project is very time consuming as well as requires specific timing, coordination, and collaboration of multiple departments to ensure we can conduct the repairs needed to our critical infrastructure while causing little to no disruption to the services we provide our citizens.
Through a new partnership with Oklahoma Homeland Security, the Woodward Fire Department will be the host site of a Regional Hazmat Team. This team will include members from both full-time and volunteer firefighters in the region, trained and prepared to respond to a hazmat incident when called upon.
This will be a significant benefit, not only to the citizens of Woodward, but to everyone in Northwest Oklahoma. We could not meet this standard without the partnerships with our volunteer fire departments; and whenever volunteer firefighters are utilized, we must recognize their respective employers.
Without employers willing to allow their workers to potentially leave the worksite to answer an emergency call, we would not have volunteer firefighters, nor would we be able to provide services such as a Regional Hazmat Team.
In closing, we want to share our commitment to our employees. Currently, all employees who work for the City of Woodward are now required to attend annual 1st Aid / CPR / AED training. Our last group of employees completed their training this month.
Based on the information we have received; the City of Woodward will be the first city in Oklahoma to require all employees to attend this training. As an administration, we believe that these lifesaving skills are important, and we wanted to ensure everyone is equipped with this knowledge.
This overwhelming task could not have been accomplished without the assistance of the High Plains Technology Center, and we are thankful for the partnership we have with them.
The City of Woodward’s mission statement is, “Your Community, Our Commitment!” Please know that we take this mission statement seriously, and we strive daily to make Woodward the Best community, not only in Northwest Oklahoma, but throughout the great State of Oklahoma.
