With the appointment of Erin Kirksey as the new associate district judge in Woodward County, the City of Woodward needs a new judge to handle municipal cases.
Kirksey had served in that capacity since 2015. She was appointed to the new position by Gov. Kevin Stitt earlier this week.
“Since Erin Kirksey will be transitioning to her new appointment as associate district judge, we are looking to fill that vacancy,” said Alan Riffel, Woodward city manager. “It’s a critical role in our local government that serves a unique function, so it is an exciting opportunity for the right individual.”
Riffel is inviting attorneys licensed in Oklahoma and living in Woodward County to consider the position.
Interested qualified parties should contact the city manager’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.