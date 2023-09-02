A rezoning hearing is part of a light agenda Woodward City Commissioners will see on Tuesday.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the commission chambers and is on Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
Dollar Tree has requested a tract of land at 3100 Williams Avenue be rezoned from I-1 (restricted manufacturing and warehouse district) to C-2 (general commercial district).
After the hearing, the item will be voted on during the regular meeting.
Otherwise, the city agenda includes s small consent docket and the facilities use agreement between the city and Kids, Inc.
Woodward County Commissioners will also have a lighter than normal agenda for their meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Updates on grants, discussion with officers and more discussion on the 2023-2024 budget are on the agenda along with routine items like purchase orders, monthly reports of officers and payroll.
