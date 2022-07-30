The Woodward County Commissioners weekly meeting is Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commissioners will re-evaluate the county burn ban to possibly extend it through August 8.
The current burn ban has been in place since July 21. Rain did fall in the area on Friday and more was expected on Saturday and possibly into Sunday before 100-degree temperatures were due to return.
Commissioners also have some other topics on the agenda, including:
- Discussion with Brian Dowell regarding Oklahoma Energy Efficiency Lighting Retrofit Program.
- Appointment of Jamie Spillman to Woodward County Fair Board to represent District #3.
- Professional Legal Services Contract between the Board of County Commissioners and Tisdal and O’Hara, PLLC.
- Transfer of Appropriations out of the Fire Prevention Capitol into Fire Prevention Maintenance and Operation.
- Appointment of Requisition and Receiving Agents for District Attorney’s office.
- Waive permit for Mrs. Caldwell- Lakeview Drive and Hanks Trail/ 300 ft. waterline into Court Clerk Maintenance.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners will also meet on Monday at 7 p.m. in city hall.
Several items are on tap, starting with the consent agenda which includes a facilities use agreement with Pride of Texas Shows, Inc.
Possibly continuing a lease agreement with Mewbourne Oil is one of the action items on the agenda.
Commissioners will also take a vote on a rezoning issue from two weeks ago. The rezoning is a request on Hunter Road for a change from single family dwelling to residential estates. There were no protests during the public hearing.
Commissioners will take up the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Another item is a resolution declaring some items as surplus and allowing for disposal.
Commissioners will take up a mowing agreement between the city and Green Zebra Services relative to mowing city-owned properties.
Commissioners will also discuss a claim against the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.