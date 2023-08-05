Woodward County Commissioners will deal with a fairly lengthy agenda at their weekly meeting on Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
Most of the items are relatively routine, though one is back on the agenda that was tabled originally – an agreement to create a joint airport zoning board with the city. Commissioners tabled the item several weeks ago to get more information and to confer with District Attorney Chris Boring.
Another item of interest is taking up a resolution passed in 2018 to permanently close a 2.3 mile section of road in the southern part of the county. The item includes discussion with the public, according to the agenda.
Commissioners are also scheduled to hear an update on grant possibilities from Dr. Tom Lucas and also possible discussion with county officers.
Other agenda items include:
- Cash fund estimate of needs and appropriations for July 2023
- Batch purchase orders
- Resolution determining maximum monthly expenditures for July 2023
- Monthly reports of officers
- Transfer of appropriations out of Fair Debt into Fair Maintenance and Operations
- Transfer of appropriations out of Election Board Personal Service into General Government Maintenance and Operations
- Monthly report of the treasurer
- Court Clerk records management and preservation monthly report
- Dates to be observed as holidays in in 2024.
Commissioners meet each Monday in the courthouse.
*****
Woodward’s City Commissioners will discuss several ordinances and resolutions when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the commission chambers on Main Street.
Resolutions include approving Department of Transportation speed limit/speed zone modifications and acceptance of Oklahoma 911 management authority grant applications.
Ordinance changes include establishing fees for duplicate license and penalty, and amending an ordinance to add a penalty for failure to obtain an occupational license.
Commissioners will also consider continuation of a lease agreement with Mewbourne Oil Company and a subsurface easement agreement with Clean Environment Solutions, LLC.
The consent agenda includes facility use agreements with the County Event Center, Crystal Christmas and Woodward Public Schools softball.
The agreement with the event center is for a horse show on Aug. 24 and a 5K run in Crystal Beach Park on Aug. 26.
The agreement with the school district is for softball tournaments on Aug. 10-12 (high school) and Aug. 17-19 (middle school).
Also on the agenda is the appointment of Rebecca McInnis to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
As the Woodward Municipal Authority, members will take action on a resolution to apply for an American Rescue Plan Grant from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.