City Commissioners made short work of their agenda Monday night, wrapping up everything in a little over 10 minutes in the final meeting before Thanksgiving.
All of the agenda items were approved unanimously, starting with a short consent agenda.
Among resolutions commissioners adopted were:
- Accepting the second half of the American Rescue Plan grants, just over $2.1 million, and placing the funds to be used for the general provisions of government services.
- Starting the process to apply for grants from the department of transportation to use for a Highway 412 pedestrian crosswalk project and new sidewalk from 34th St. to 22nd St.
- Declaring a dump truck as an item of surplus and authorizing disposal.
Commissioners also approved renewing the contract with Michael S. Bates Labor Consulting Services of Tulsa for upcoming union negotiations.
In his report, City Manager Shaun Barnett said workers were in the process of putting up holiday season banners and noted work has started on expanding the parking area at the fairgrounds.
Mayor Tom Fisher noted that a good crowd was in attendance at Crystal Christmas opening night festivities over the weekend.
The next commission meeting will be on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at city hall.
