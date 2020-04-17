Woodward’s City Commission will hold its Monday meeting by videoconference starting at 7 p.m.
To watch the meeting, you can go to www.cityofwoodward-ok.gov/YouTube where you will be redirected to your YouTube channel for the live stream.
The commission’s agenda is a relatively brief one and even the consent agenda includes just a couple of items.
Action items includes an abatement, boarding and securing agreement with Jim Kowing, and a management agreement with K&T Catering LLC relative to miniature golf and paddle boat operations at Crystal Beach.
Commissioners then convene as the Woodward Municipal Authority.
The only new item in that meeting is a consideration of no late fees and no cutoffs for May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.