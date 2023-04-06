On April 3 the Woodward City Commission declared the property on 1616 13th St. a nuisance, approved the rezoning of property on 1605 2nd St. and did not take any action regarding changing the parcels of a strip of properties along Oklahoma Avenue from a Single Family Dwelling District to a Commercial Office District.
The house at 1616 13th St. was heavily damaged by a fire last August. Since then the house has been sitting and according to Shawn Burnett, Woodward city manager, vagrants have also been staying there.
After hearing from people both supporting and opposing demolishing the property, the city gave the owner 60 days to clean the property. If it’s not cleaned the city will be legally allowed to enter, clean it up and bill the owner.
The rezoning at 1605 2nd St. changed it from Single Family Dwelling District to a General Residential District.
Commissioners also approved bids for roofing overlay at the Conference Center and Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
