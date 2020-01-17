The Woodward City Commission will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting, facing a brief agenda. City offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Several items are listed in the consent docket, which the board will vote on first:
Minutes of the regular meeting of Jan. 6
Financial reports for the month of Dec.
Appointment of Carol Crumbaker to the Woodward Senior Center Board
Adoption of resolution No. 2020-2, amending resolution 2020-I, and giving notice to the Secretary of the Woodward County Election Board Concerning the April 7, 2020 municipal election
The Board of Commissioners will take action on an application for use of avenues, streets, and public ways followed by a claim against the City for loss of property.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will take action on a consent agenda only, containing the regular meeting minutes of Jan. 6, and the financial report for the month of December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.