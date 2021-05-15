City of Woodward Commission meets Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall for their regularly scheduled meeting.
The consent docket contains routine items including sports complex, public street and facility use agreements with Woodward Adult Softball, Northwest OK Kids, Main Street Program Inc., Woodward Elks Rodeo Inc, Extreme Animals and Living Word Fellowship. The re-appointment of Billy Parker to the E-911 board is also on the consent docket.
The board will consider adopting an amendment to the code of ordinances by adding a definition for caged domestic birds and aquarium fish, and declaring an emergency.
An ordinance granting Pioneer Long Distance, Inc. permission to install a fiber optic network within the city limits and to sell services will be considered.
The Commission will consider granting flood storage easement to the Agriculture Research Service of the USDA.
A resolution accepting a grant offer from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration will be considered for a pavement condition study for the West Woodward Regional Airport.
The board will consider declaring certain items of property surplus no longer needed for City purposes.
The Commission will consider an executive session to discuss the purchase or appraisal of real property.
Another executive session is on the agenda relating to the upcoming opening of the city Manager position.
Under the Woodward Municipal Authority, the board will consider an agricultural lease on approximately 10 acres located in Section 5 T22N R21W of Indian Meridian.
