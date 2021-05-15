Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.