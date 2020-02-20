Woodward City Commissioners met Tuesday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting, featuring a brief agenda.
The Board approved a consent docket containing the minutes of the previous meeting and the financial reports for the month of January.
Commissioners approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 1695, closing public use of a public way in part of Block 72, Lot nine of original townsite of Woodward, and declaring an emergency.
According to City documents, the application was made to the City Commission to close to public use of the public way in part of a strip of land five feet in width, along the east side of lot 9 in block 72.
The Woodward Municipal Authority approved a consent docket, followed by a lease agreement between the Woodward Municipal Authority and Petroleum Services, LLC. According to City documents, the current lease agreement will expire at the end of February and Jeff Wilson of Petroleum Services, LLC, requested to renew the agreement for another year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.