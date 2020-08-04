With fun, food and events for the whole family to enjoy, the Cimarron River Stampede Rodeo (CRSR) is coming up August 6th, 7th and 8th sponsored by Waynoka Chamber of Commerce.
“We usually see close to 1,000 spectators for all three nights,” Rodeo Committee Secretary Tairryn Bowers said. “The famous (rodeo clown) Ronald Burton will be sure to give you lots laughs during the rodeo performance.”
The rodeo starts at 8 p.m. each night.
According to Bowers, royalty will also be visiting.
“Miss Rodeo USA will be attending the 84th annual Cimarron River Stampede Rodeo,” Bowers said.
The Princess horsemanship will be Thursday at 6 p.m. followed by the crowning of a new 2020 CRSR Princess. The Queen horsemanship is Friday at 6 p.m. with the crowning of the new 2020 CRSR Queen.
“We have multiple events for our children,” Bowers said. “Thursday we will have an Eggstravaganza. Friday and Saturday we will have our calf scramble for the kiddos.”
There will also be a calf scramble for adults ages 35 and up on Saturday night, according to Bowers.
“We will be having our slack after the rodeo performance Thursday night,” Bowers added. “Musical chairs on horseback is a must see. We will be hosting this event Friday and Saturday night.”
Competition is scheduled in all the traditional rodeo events plus 40-40 team roping and ranch bronc riding. The rodeo is part of the Kansas Professional Rodeo Association, International Professional Rodeo Association and United Professional Rodeo Association. Medicine River Rodeo Company is the stock contractor.
Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for ages 5-12. At the gate, tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for ages 5-12.
The traditional rodeo parade is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. For those who’d like to join, sign ups begin at 9 a.m. and prizes will be given to selected winners.
“DJ James Durkee will be playing after the rodeo performance Friday and Saturday night,” Bowers said. “This is included in admission ticket.”
To feed the family, vendors will be available with burgers, snow cones and Mexican cuisine.
“The rodeo committee will be raffling off a 12” Lowrance locator Friday night, following the raffling of a 12’ aluminum Jon boat with trolling motor," Bowers said. "Tickets will be sold at the rodeo."
