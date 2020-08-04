Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.