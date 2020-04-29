Friday, May 1st, marks the beginning of Phase 1 of the governor’s plan to reopen operations in Oklahoma following closings due to concerns for spreading Covid-19. This allows churches to reopen to their congregations and restaurants to reopen dining rooms conforming to the various CDE guidelines.

Although safety precautions may make things look a little different, here are a few churches planning to resume in-person services this weekend:

First Assembly of God

Crown Heights Baptist Church

First Baptist Church of Woodward

Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church

Living Word Fellowship Church

Check with your individual churches for service details and any precautions they may be taking during this time. Many churches will hold their main services but not reopen the nursery, Sunday schools, or other extra activities.

Many local restaurants will be reopening their dining rooms, while taking precautions for safety. Here are a few restaurants planning to reopen dining areas this Friday:

A Touch of Home

Al’s Steakhouse

Annex & Polly Anna

Braum’s

Cafe Paradee

Carlito’s

Dairy Queen

Diarti’s

Downtown Diner (Saturday)

Luna Mexicana

Red Prairie

Rockin’ 9

Scoreboard

Waggs

Wilson’s Country Grill

Tags

Recommended for you