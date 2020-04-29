Friday, May 1st, marks the beginning of Phase 1 of the governor’s plan to reopen operations in Oklahoma following closings due to concerns for spreading Covid-19. This allows churches to reopen to their congregations and restaurants to reopen dining rooms conforming to the various CDE guidelines.
Although safety precautions may make things look a little different, here are a few churches planning to resume in-person services this weekend:
First Assembly of God
Crown Heights Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Woodward
Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church
Living Word Fellowship Church
Check with your individual churches for service details and any precautions they may be taking during this time. Many churches will hold their main services but not reopen the nursery, Sunday schools, or other extra activities.
Many local restaurants will be reopening their dining rooms, while taking precautions for safety. Here are a few restaurants planning to reopen dining areas this Friday:
A Touch of Home
Al’s Steakhouse
Annex & Polly Anna
Braum’s
Cafe Paradee
Carlito’s
Dairy Queen
Diarti’s
Downtown Diner (Saturday)
Luna Mexicana
Red Prairie
Rockin’ 9
Scoreboard
Waggs
Wilson’s Country Grill
