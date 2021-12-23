By Elise Solloway
People across the United States, and in countries around the world, recognize and celebrate Christmas in a variety of ways each year. Every individual, couple, family, company, and organization have probably once had their own annual traditions for Christmas . . . until the times have changed.
Some Christmas celebration activities include but are not limited to the following:
1) wear matching Christmas pajamas, 2) work together to light and decorate the Christmas tree, 3) make and decorate favorite Christmas cookies and candies, 4) light an Advent wreath and read corelating scriptures, 5) play board games, trivia, charades, 6) sing-along to traditional and contemporary Christmas songs, 7) go Christmas Caroling in the neighborhood, 8) watch favorite Christmas movies, 9) take group photos in front of a decorated Christmas tree or a Santa, 10) make gingerbread houses, 11) exchange Christmas gifts in a White Elephant/Dirty Santa game, 12) adopt an individual or group to receive Christmas gifts from the family, 13) read the Bible story of Jesus’ birth in Matthew 1 and 2 and/or Luke 1 and 2 in the New Testament, 14) share Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas morning breakfast, 15) attend a Christmas Eve church service or a Christmas Day service
Shawn and Tracie Grunewald of Woodward will celebrate Christmas with various members of the family at different times and places now that their children are adults with careers and families of their own. When their children were younger, they each made a gift tray of goodies to deliver to their neighbors.
“I don’t bake and make Christmas goodies like I used to, but this year I made a pan of Hello Dollies, six mini-loaves of banana nut bread and six mini-loaves of pumpkin bread. I miss sharing the kitchen with my kids,” said Tracie Grunewald.
Keiya Buckwalter’s family in Woodward has a variety of ways to celebrate Christmas with family members.
“I do enjoy it no matter how many Christmas celebrations my children have with family," Buckwalter said. We’re always able to come together at some point for it. I’m really blessed that they (three children) enjoy every aspect of it, but they don’t make it all about presents. They enjoy cousins and family time the most. We also try to play board games or do gingerbread houses."
Lois Fessler from Shattuck remembers as a child being in “The Big 3” group of older cousins that played keep away with their younger cousins when together for Christmas. For her, family time was important when a child and still is as an adult. She is having two different family get-togethers with her cousins before Christmas this year. Her Christmas Eve will be spent with her church family in Higgins, Texas where she is the temporary pastor.
"They will have a candlelight service and sing Christmas Carols. The ladies of her church, “love the Lord and serving others,” Fessler said. Their Bargain Shop raises money for both their church and community needs.
Getting their children and grandchildren together at the same time is very challenging for Jerry and Kitty Frech from Woodward.
“We haven’t been able to do it on Christmas Day because grandkids are now married with their own families and Christmas Eve is difficult because of those with jobs,” said Kitty Frech. “Last Saturday we celebrated Christmas with two of our four daughters and one grandson. After our gift exchange we mainly spent our time together eating too much and talking too late at night.”
John and Marie Herzer of Woodward have been preparing for their trip to visit part of their family for Christmas. Their son, grandson, and grandson’s wife will also be there. Maria has been baking things that her mom used to bake such as chicken and noodles, bread, and apple spice cake in a bundt cake pan. She is freezing them until they make their trip. This will be the Herzers first Christmas together with this son in a long time since previous years their son was with other family members for Christmas.
Some families will come together December 24th or 25th to visit, play games, eat a light supper, and go to church for a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Service. After coming home from church, the family can open their presents or play Dirty Santa aka White Elephant gift exchange. This can then be followed by a family sing-along of favorite Christmas songs with family members playing accompaniment on instruments such as piano, guitar, drums. Watching classic movies such as Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Story, or How the Grinch Stole Christmas may be the final activity of the day before everyone heads to bed for a good night’s sleep or hits the road to go back home.
“What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future.” By Agnes M. Pahro
“The beauty of Christmas is not in the presents but in HIS presence.” (From Pin on Quotes printerest.com)
