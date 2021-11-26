Winter banners line Main Street while large Christmas lights are found on corners. Santa’s sleigh with reindeer greets travelers going north on 9th Street and Main Street, while Santa and two more of the Christmas lights are located at the corner of 9th and Oklahoma can be seen by travelers at this main intersection.
All this décor is in preparation for the Christmas season plus the Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade with lights. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
Individuals and groups are encouraged to enter the parade. This year’s entry fee is waived with a toy donation for area children. Sarah Boyce may be contacted at (580) 273-8037 to enter the parade. The deadline for entry into the parade with the chance of prizes is Dec. 1. Otherwise, entries will be accepted until the day of the parade, Dec. 3.
The parade will take place on Main Street between 15th Street and 7th Street. After the parade, hot chocolate will be available for $1 at the City of Woodward offices located at 722 Main St/. Then a Christmas Tree will be lighted in front of the office building while people join in singing Christmas Carols. Anyone wanting to donate an ornament for this Christmas Tree may bring it with you and place it on the tree before the lights are turned on. This will happen at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Main Street Director Sarah Eckhardt said that the Larry K Hill Studios, located at 715 Main St., will be providing free apple cider for spectators after the parade.
Eckhartd is encouraging people to shop locally this Christmas season.
“I would encourage everyone to come downtown to shop for unique gifts you can’t find anywhere else,” said Eckhardt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.