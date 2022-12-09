Christmas on the Plains Open House at the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum will be held today from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A chuck wagon lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. of stew and cobbler.
Visit with Santa will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Storytelling for all ages: Mikel Robinson and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“The Christmas on the Plains Open House is the museums’ “Thank you” to the community for its continued support,” said Director Mikel Robinson.
Other various activities include: rope making, doll making, face painting, Christmas carols, music and games. Goodie bags will also be available for the kids.
