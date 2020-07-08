Foss Lake Christmas in July is preparing to celebrate 30 years with their annual festival on Friday and Saturday, featuring a plethora of activities for all.
According to Festival Coordinator Neva Pyatt, each year vendors come from several states to participate, displaying handmade jewelry, arts and crafts, and food.
“This festival is one of the largest outdoor events in western Oklahoma and is a time where families can enjoy time in the water, browsing thru the vendors who will be ready for business at 1 p.m. on Friday, or listening to live music in the evening,” Pyatt said.
The Veterans program is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Cedar Point with the Altus Airforce Color Guard presenting the colors followed by music by Casey King and Colonel Tom Ivester as the speaker, according to Pyatt.
“This year’s program will be live streamed through Facebook on the Foss Lake Christmas in July page,” Pyatt said.
Ben Brock Music will host a free concert at the main stage area Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, the 5th Annual 5K Fun Run will start at 7 a.m. at the Foss State Park Office and go across the dam.
“The Kayak “Trail Ride” begins at 10 a.m. at Chinaberry with check-in at 9:30 a.m.,” Pyatt said. “It’s not too late to enter your child in the Little Foss Lake King and Queen Contest, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and entry forms can be downloaded from the Foss Lake Christmas in July Facebook page. Enjoy a free concert Saturday evening from Northwest Passage starting at 6:30 p.m. The evening will be complete with the Lighted Boat Parade and a spectacular fireworks show.”
For information on the lighted boats go to Facebook, “Foss Lake Christmas in July Light Parade.”
For park information call 580-592-4433. For vendor information call Neva Pyatt at 580-497-6217.
Festival attendees will be exempt from paying the state fee upon entry.
