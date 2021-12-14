First Christian Church in Woodward is hosting two special services for the community this season. One for those grieving the loss of a loved one and the other a Christmas Eve service.
“A Blue Christmas” remembrance and hope service is this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the church on 1316 9th St.
“We had quite a few members of our church lose parents this last year,” Pastor Ronnie Hopkins said. “We want to make sure that they have an opportunity to also kind of grieve during the Christmas time.”
According to Hopkins, the first year after losing a loved one is a year of firsts. Each first holiday can be hard.
“Sometimes it's really hard to go through and have the Christmas cheer, like everybody else does,” Hopkins said. “A Blue Christmas is going to be a safe place for people to come and share a memory about the loved ones and also kind of work through those feelings.”
This can especially be a hard time for children, according to Hopkins.
“It's supposed to be a time of great cheer,” Hopkins said. “But when they sit back and think about their parents or or grandparents or someone they've lost, sometimes it's hard to find that that Christmas cheer.”
Hopkins is providing this time to recognize the grief.
“It's okay to have those feelings,” Hopkins said. “Especially during this time as everybody else around is celebrating and you're wanting to kind of go through a grieving process.”
The Christmas Eve service is at 3:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Alliance Health Hospital.
“We found that a lot of times when people are visiting loved ones in the hospital, they don't have a chance to get away,” Hopkins said. “It'll be both for anyone in the community but also looking at those who are visiting the hospital and the staff there.”
For more information, call The First Christian Church at 580-256-7896.
