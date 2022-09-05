De’sire’ Nana grew up in a poor family in West Africa. Every day he walked three miles to school then three miles back home. His pasttime was looking for discarded food along his path.
When De’sire’ was eight years old he received a gift shoebox referred to as Operation Christmas Child shoebox. He had no idea what was inside since he had never seen one of these before.
When he opened it, there were two prominent items inside: a green colored toy car he had never seen before, and a yo-yo that lighted up. De’sire’ also received a booklet called, “The Greatest Gift.” It told him about Jesus’ love. He liked this so well, he read through it several times a day.
This Operation Christmas Child shoebox and contents inspired him to work with children and eventually serve on a team of volunteers that coordinated Operation Christmas Child efforts in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Today De’sire’ is a college student in Oklahoma. He will be speaking in Seiling on Saturday, Sep. 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p. m. His message will include but not be limited to his personal experiences in West Africa with Operation Christmas Child as a recipient and as a volunteer. He will be at the First Baptist Church at 202 6th St. in Seiling.
To attend you text your RSVP via a cell phone to (580)254-1757 or on Facebook at NWOK Area OCC Group. Amie Pierce of Woodward encourages everyone to come whether familiar or not familiar with Operation Christmas Child.
“Many churches, individuals and organizations around NW Oklahoma participated by packing more that 7,000 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child in 2021 so this is an amazing opportunity to hear about life on the other side of the shoebox and how a single shoebox can change a life.” said Amie Pierce of Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child Volunteer Area Coordinator/NWOK Area Team.
“This event in Seiling on September 10th is open to everyone whether you have been around Operation Chrismas Child shoebox a long time or would just like to hear more about it. We would love for you to join us,” Pierce said.
