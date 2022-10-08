Ma’lek Murphy scored three touchdowns as Chickasha stayed unbeaten in District 4A-1 with a 23-0 victory over the Boomers at Boomer Stadium Friday night.
Murphy posted his fourth consecutive 200 yard rushing game and had scores of 15, 71 and 11 yards. Chickasha is 3-0 in the district and 5-1 overall. The Boomers fell to 0-6 and 0-3 in district.
The Boomers, who had several players out due to concussion protocol, also lost quarterback Sam Cheap to a serious leg injury just before halftime. Ryan Douglas-Fischer quarterbacked the second half.
The Boomers had some chances inside Chickasha territory in the first half especially but came up empty, with a drop of a potential touchdown pass and two missed long field goal attempts.
Chickasha got on the board late in the first quarter with Murphy’s first touchdown, then nearly scored in the second period but Murphy was stripped of the ball as he neared the end zone and the Boomers recovered at their own two-yard-line.
One play later, though, the Chickasha defense got a safety for a 9-0 lead.
It stayed that way until halftime.
Murphy got free for 71 yards on the first play of the third period for a 16-0 Chickasha lead.
Jessiah Baeza’s interception stopped the next Chickasha drive and a 25-yard pass from Douglas-Fischer to Kash Shipley put the Boomers on the Chickasha 33. A sack ended up forcing a punt.
Danzel Emery’s big punt return put the Boomers back in Chickasha territory, but an interception ended that drive.
Chickasha then went 88 yards in four plays to put the game away. Murphy got the final 11 yards.
The Boomers had one more possession inside the Chickasha 30 due to a long pass, but a turnover ended that chance.
The Boomers will be home again on Thursday, hosting John Marshall. The Bears beat Shawnee 22-13 on Friday in a non-district game.
In other 4A-1 games, Elk City beat Cache and Weatherford stunned Clinton.
