Members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe donated a thermal camera to the Woodward Public Schools Thursday afternoon.
According to Cheyenne and Arapaho Gov. Reggie Wassana, the Tribe has around 2,000 tribal members, some of those throughout the 18 counties in their Northwest Oklahoma district.
"What we want to do is try to help the school districts communities, and families keep safe," Wassana said. "We just feel that with assistance and partnering with the tribes, the local health facilities and emergency management personnel, that we can do our part and keep everybody safe."
According to the officials, 40 of these temperature checking machines were purchased for this district. In addition to Woodward, Seiling and Canton schools also received one.
The machine is located at the middle school.
