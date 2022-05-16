Two Woodward athletes won medals at the Class 5A state track meet in Ardmore over the weekend.
On Friday, Sam Cheap took fourth place in the high jump with a jump of 6-4, clearing the height on his third attempt. Andrew Hughes of Ada won the event with a jump of 7-0.
Then on Saturday, Taelen Laird capped his season with a third place finish in the long jump. Laird leaped 21-0 on his first attempt. Ricky Smith Jr. of Ardmore won with a 23-0 leap.
On the girls side, Isabela Weber represented Woodward in the 800 meter run.
Also over the weekend the Woodward boys soccer team received its second consecutive academic state championship in Class 4A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.