The district attorney's office recently dropped cases against five men charged with child sexual abuse in 2018.
Charges were dismissed against Brian Scott Bower, Raymond Charles Dubach, Michael M. Kleinsasser, Daniel Caswell and Michael Shane Strickland on May 24 in Woodward County District Court, according to court records.
According to the court record, the state voluntary dismissed the counts "for the reason and upon the grounds that prosecution would not be in the best interest of justice at this time."
No other explanation was given in the court record.
The men were charged in March of 2018 for incidents alleged to have happened between May of 2012 and May of 2013.
The cases had been postponed several times, then were put on hold, as many other cases were, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preliminary hearings had been scheduled starting on May 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.