A man faces one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon following a shooting that took place in Woodward on Wednesday.
According to Woodward Police Det. Lt. Darren Navratil, Alejandro Vazquez was taken into custody and charged after a verbal altercation that led to a man being shot in the early morning hours Wednesday shortly before 1 a.m.
The incident began as an altercation between two strangers at Jiffy Trip on 25th Street where the victim was shot one time. The victim was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he remains in trauma ICU, Navratil said.
According to court records, Vazquez made an initial appearance in court Thursday where a not guilty plea was entered for all charges. His bond is set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 28.
