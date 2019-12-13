Lawton Eisenhower and Guymon will play in the girls championship game of the inaugural Compass Athletics Winter Classic Saturday.
The Eagles overpowered Guthrie in the second half for a 65-44 decision while Guymon edged the host Boomers 55-54 in overtime in Friday’s semifinals
The girls title game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Woodward will play Guthrie in the third place game at 3:50 p.m.
On the boys side, the Oklahoma City Storm outlasted Mustang 56-51 to claim one spot in the championship game. In the second semifinal late Friday, Guthrie defeated the host Boomers 78-70.
Oklahoma City Storm and Guthrie face off in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Woodward and Mustang will play in the 5:20 p.m. game for third place.
Other games on Saturday will have Altus girls vs. Enid at 10:30 a.m,. Perryton, Texas boys vs. Altus at 11:50 a.m., Perryton girls vs. Oklahoma City Storm at 1:10 p.m. and Enid boys vs. Guymon at 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.