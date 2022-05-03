The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced awardees for Certified Healthy Oklahoma, a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.

Certified Healthy Oklahoma – a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma – offers certifications in seven categories: Business, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and School.

More than 1,300 Certified Healthy Oklahoma applications were received statewide for 2021.

“Organizations and individuals that earn Certified Healthy Oklahoma certification at any level should be very proud of the accomplishment, and deserve to be celebrated for their efforts as a leader in Oklahoma health,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “These champions of health are helping pave the way to an elevated quality of life for all Oklahomans.”

Applicants received a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, with a special focus on strategies that address physical activity, nutrition, tobacco use and mental health. There are three levels of certification: Excellence, Merit and Basic.

Area Certified Healty Oklahoma award winners include:

Dewey County

Community

Merit

Town of Vici

Harper County

Business

Excellence

Harper County Health Department

Merit

Western Plains Youth and Family Services

Woodward County

Business

Excellence

Northwest Center for Behavioral Health

Woodward County Health Department

Merit

Western Plains Youth and Family Services

Basic

City of Woodward

Early Childhood Program

Merit

Jean Baker

School

Merit

Mooreland Public Schools

Tags

Trending Video