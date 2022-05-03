The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced awardees for Certified Healthy Oklahoma, a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.
Certified Healthy Oklahoma – a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma – offers certifications in seven categories: Business, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and School.
More than 1,300 Certified Healthy Oklahoma applications were received statewide for 2021.
“Organizations and individuals that earn Certified Healthy Oklahoma certification at any level should be very proud of the accomplishment, and deserve to be celebrated for their efforts as a leader in Oklahoma health,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “These champions of health are helping pave the way to an elevated quality of life for all Oklahomans.”
Applicants received a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, with a special focus on strategies that address physical activity, nutrition, tobacco use and mental health. There are three levels of certification: Excellence, Merit and Basic.
Area Certified Healty Oklahoma award winners include:
Dewey County
Community
Merit
Town of Vici
Harper County
Business
Excellence
Harper County Health Department
Merit
Western Plains Youth and Family Services
Woodward County
Business
Excellence
Northwest Center for Behavioral Health
Woodward County Health Department
Merit
Western Plains Youth and Family Services
Basic
City of Woodward
Early Childhood Program
Merit
Jean Baker
School
Merit
Mooreland Public Schools
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.