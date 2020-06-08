Covid-19 continues to be a problem for schools across the country. Oklahoma public schools moved to virtual learning in the last few months of their semester as facilities were closed down across the state.
As a new school year approaches, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding how learning will look for students. The Oklahoma Public School Resource Center (OPSRC) has teamed up with Nepris, an online platform, to launch FutureLink Oklahoma.
“FutureLink Oklahoma is an online tool designed for two purposes: to help students better grasp the relevance of what they learn in the classroom and expose them to academic and professional opportunities available after graduation,” according to a press release.
The site is available to teachers, who can request live, virtual interactions with Oklahoma professionals and experts across the country.
“This site addresses the statements students so often make: “I’ll never use this in real life” or “Why do I have to learn this?”,” according to the press release. “As Oklahoma companies look to fill vacant, much-needed skilled positions with qualified Oklahoma applicants, these connections will help keep our state’s economy relevant and our students competitive moving forward.”
According to Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, the online tool provides a unique opportunity for students.
“I consider this to be an interesting opportunity for our students to do what seems to amount to a virtual internship,” Reynolds said. “Our goal at WPS is to expose our students to a broad range of career opportunities in developing their ICAP (Individualized Career Academic Plan) so they have a clear direction for a positive future when they complete their K-12 education.”
With the pandemic raging on, OPSRC Executive Director Brent Bushey thinks the online tool has been launched at just the right time.
“This innovative solution could not have come at a more timely moment when so many industries are struggling to find qualified individuals and schools are struggling to ensure a more equitable experience for students across the state,” said Bushey.
FutureLink Oklahoma was piloted with several schools, including Sharon-Mutual High School. According to the press release, Math Teacher Brandi Green introduced the site to her algebra I class to apply math concepts in comparing oil production to the number of earthquakes occurring in Oklahoma.
“Their connection with a member of the National Society of Petroleum Engineers who helped them further understand the classroom data they analyzed earlier in the year,” stated the press release.
For more information, visit https://futurelinkok.nepris.com or contact OPSRC at futurelinkok@opsrc.net.
