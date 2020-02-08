The Board of Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda set for 10 a/m. Monday at the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, the U.S. Census Bureau Initial Boundary Validation Program will be under consideration.
Commissioners will consider two resolutions. One is for determining the maximum monthly highway expenditures for January. The other is for a declaration of surplus for the Sheriff’s office of a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe to be sold at CED #7 auction.
The board will also consider the January County Treasurer’s monthly report and the County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations, as well as monthly officers reports.
