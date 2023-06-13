A celebration of life is planned for Lennie Eagan on Friday, June 16 at the large parking lot next to Honk-N-Holler on Highway 270 going toward Fort Supply.
The gathering and group prayer is planned for 8 p.m.
Eagan was reported missing on Dec. 11, 2022 and police believe his remains were found earlier this week a block north of 34th and Oklahoma.
Tarah Bergeron is one of the coordinators for the celebration of life and noted Eagan was a valued member of the community.
“This man made a huge difference in the lives of so many and his passing has left a deep void we all feel deeply,” she said in a letter to the News. “In times like these it’s important to come together and show our support for one another.
“The prayer is a chance for us to come together, show solidarity and offer our condolences.”
Bergeron and others are asking the entire community to attend the celebration of life, noting “it’s all about love here and celebrating a great person who is gone too soon.”
“In a town as close-knit and supportive as ours, there is no more fitting tribute than to gather and offer our thoughts, our sympathy and our support to each other during a difficult time,” Bergeron said. “Please mark your calendars, set aside any reservations or concerns and make every effort to join us.
“Lennie deserves to be celebrated and together we will remember and together we will heal.”
