Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Warning at the request of Woodward County Emergency Management for eastern Woodward County. * AT 246 PM CDT, a dangerous wildfire was located 5 miles northwest of Quinlan or northeast of Mooreland, moving rapidly southwest. * Evacuation Area... from east west 37 on the south to east west 30 on the north, from state highway 50 on the west to north south 2210 on the east. * Evacuation Route... evacuate to the south and east.. * Additional Information... Shelter is located at the Woodward convention center at 1st and Temple Houston drive. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke. &&