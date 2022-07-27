OKLAHOMA CITY – This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for primary series vaccination in adults ages 18 and older.
Novavax is a two-dose, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, adding another option to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson viral-vector vaccine.
“Protein subunit vaccines contain harmless pieces (proteins) of the COVID-19 virus alongside another ingredient, called an adjuvant, that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future, if exposed,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, OSDH Chief Medical Officer.
Protein-based vaccines have been used in the United States for more than 30 years, beginning with the first licensed hepatitis B vaccine. Other familiar vaccines used in the U.S. created with the same science include those that protect against influenza and whooping cough.
In Oklahoma, the Novavax vaccine will be available for individuals in early August.
“We know the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect against severe disease, hospitalization or death from COVID-19,” said Keith Reed, Commissioner of Health. “We encourage individuals who are interested in this new vaccine reach out to their healthcare provider with any questions.”
Other COVID-19 vaccines already on the market are readily available at a variety of providers in every county. Vaccine appointments can be found at https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/.
