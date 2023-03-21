The 27th annual Cattleman’s Ball is happening on Saturday at the Woodward County Event Center. Presented by the Northwest Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation the doors open at 5 p.m. with a ticket price of $50.
Food is served at 6 p.m., then live and silent auctions start at 7 p.m, where farm house style décor, multiple firearms and firearm accessories, jewelry and vet supplies will be auctioned off, according to Leslie Feerer, president of the Northwest Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation.
Casino Night begins at 8 p.m., then dance to Country Justice starting at 9 p.m.
“It started out as a fundraiser for students in production agriculture,” said Feerer when explaining the origin of the cattlemen’s ball.
Northwest Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation is a non-profit organization with the main objective of promoting the cattle industry and providing scholarships.
